Gig night to launch festival

THIS year’s Henley Youth Festival will launch with a gig night tomorrow (Saturday).

Young musicians, singers and songwriters will take to the stage at Magoo’s bar in Hart Street, Henley, from 6pm to 10.30pm.

This will be followed by a junior proms concert at Rupert House School in Bell Street from 10am until 3pm on Sunday and the HYF Unplugged acoustic concert at the Kenton Theatre in New Street from 7pm until 9.30pm next Friday.

On Saturday next week, hundreds of pupils from reception to year 11 will take part in the HYF Run, which sets off from Henley Rugby Club off Marlow Road at 8.30pm.

It is open to all who go to schools in Henley and surrounding villages or live in the town but go to schools elsewhere. Members of youth sports teams may also enter.

The event, sponsored by the Physiolistic sports injury clinic, will end with a prize-giving ceremony overseen by Henley Mayor Ken Arlett.

Prizes for the festival’s writing competition will be presented at the Bell Bookshop in Bell Street at a time to be confirmed that day.

Also taking place on that Saturday are the HYF Dance (2pm to 3pm) and HYF Variety (7pm tol 9.30pm) shows, both at the Kenton Theatre.

Finally, prizes for the festival’s art and film competition will be presented at the River and Rowing Museum off Mill Meadows at 2.30pm next Sunday.

Art workshops will also be taking place at 16 primary schools over the next two weeks.

For more information, visit www.hyf.org.uk