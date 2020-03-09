Women’s run

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
A RUN marking International Women’s Day will take place in Henley tomorrow (Saturday).
The free 5km event organised by Henley parkrun will be held at 40 Acre Field, off Tilebarn Close, from 8.45am.
09 March 2020
More News:
Girl, five, makes catwalk debut at London Fashion Week
A GIRL from Sonning Common has made her catwalk ... [more]
University student collects old bikes to help communities in Africa
A STUDENT from Sonning Common is collecting ... [more]
POLL: Have your say