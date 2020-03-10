Tuesday, 10 March 2020

Allotment holders offer advice and seeds to visitors

ALLOTMENT holders shared advice with novice gardeners at the second annual Henley seed swap.

Tables were set up in the council chamber at the town hall on Saturday with different varieties of fruits, vegetables and flowers for visitors to take away in return for a donation.

About 50 people visited and £85 was donated to the Henley Allotments Association, which organised the event with Greener Henley and Henley in Bloom.

Lewis Every, who is the assistant manager at the Greencroft allotments in Matson Drive, said: “I thought it went quite well. The people who came found it very useful.

“We had lots of newcomers who didn’t have any seeds and didn’t know what to grow and they were asking for advice on what to grow and where to grow it.

“Gardening is the best thing you can do. You get fresh air, exercise and the satisfaction of growing organic food. It is also very sociable.”

Sue Vivian-Wright, of Greys Road, visited the event with her husband Tony to collect some vegetable seeds for their plot at the Watermans allotments, off Reading Road.

She said: “We have had our allotment for the last five years. I bought it as a Christmas present for my husband but it is mainly me that uses it. He does all the digging.”

Mayor Ken Arlett attended the event and chose some runner bean seeds for his garden.

