World Book Day 2020: Trinity Primary School, Henley

THE Queen of Hearts, Fantastic Mr Fox and Oompa Loompas from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory were among the costumes worn when Trinity Primary School in Henley celebrated World Book Day.

Staff also got into the spirit with costumes including Cruella de Vil and a dalmation from The Hundred and One Dalmatians and the evil teacher Miss Trunchbull from Matilda.

Pupils enjoyed extra storytime sessions during the morning and lunchtime breaks and every class took part in reading activities themed around health and wellbeing, for which librarian Lora Marrison set up a display in the school library.

The foundation stage classes visited Henley library in King’s Road car park and author Chris Duke visited to talk about his book Lucy’s Blue Day, which he wrote to help children understand both happy and sad emotions.

Deputy headteacher Sabrina McMann said: “The children are always so thrilled to be able to dress up in so many weird and wonderful ways and talk about books. They get very excited - there’s been lots of comparing and ‘who are you dressed up as?’

“It creates a massive buzz through the whole school and I’m pleased to say the staff really get into the spirit of it as well.”