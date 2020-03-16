Monday, 16 March 2020

Net practice

PEPPARD Lawn Tennis Club is to hold Easter holiday sessions for children. 

These will take place at its courts off Colliers Lane from Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 17.

Children should be aged four and above and must wear appropriate sports kit.

They can be booked on to single morning sessions, afternoons or full weeks.

Each coach can provide tuition for a maximum of six children to ensure the quality of learning.

For more information, visit 
www.teachmetennis.co.uk

