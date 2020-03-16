Crossing talk

THE annual meeting of Peppard Parish Council will take place at the sports pavilion in Stoke Row Road on Saturday, April 4 from 10.30am to noon.

David Bartholomew, who represents the village on Oxfordshire County Council, will talk about the plans for a third Thames bridge and how it would affect villages in South Oxfordshire.

All residents of the parish are invited.

A separate meeting will be held from 9.30am about the sports pavilion charity.