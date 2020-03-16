Walk for parish hall

A SPONSORED walk in aid of the £46,000 refurbishment of Remenham parish hall will be held on Saturday, April 4.

There will two walks, starting and finishing at the hall.

The first one will start at 10am and last two-and-a-half hours and the second will start at 11.30am and should take around 45 minutes.

Participants will be provided with a map and there will be soup available in the hall afterwards.

Parking will be made available in the hall garden.

Walkers will be asked to pay £10 per adult and £2.50 for children and dogs.

For more information, call Sue Laing on 07885 851362 or email her via

sue@isobel.com