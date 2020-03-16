Monday, 16 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Media taster

A CREATIVE media taster day will be held at The Henley College next Saturday (March 21) from 8.30am to 2pm.

Visitors will be able to get first-hand experience of the courses on offer at the campus in Deanfield Avenue.

Courses include textiles, photography, film production and creative media production. Entry is free. To register, visit bit.ly/2VZiLZ6

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33