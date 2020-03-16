Sterling sum

GORING Primary School has been granted renewed ... [more]
Monday, 16 March 2020
A BENEFIT concert in aid of the Kenton Theatre in Henley raised £4,000.
The event, called “Celebrating the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein... and more” took place in March.
It was organised by West End veteran Mike Sterling and guests included singer Vince Hill, from Shiplake.
16 March 2020
Ken Cook — May 27, 1924 to February 21, 2020
KENNETH William Cook — Ken, Cookie, son, brother, ... [more]
