Actress to be president

A NEW chairman and president are set to be appointed by the Henley & District Agricultural Association.

Andrew Ingram will stand down as chairman after five years and will be replaced by Peter Webb.

Mr Webb has been on the committee for six years, managing the cadets at the Henley Show and working on health and safety provision.

A new president is selected by the association every year and Geoffrey Copas will be succeeded by Lady Marsha George, who has lived in the Hambleden Valley all her life.

As the actress Marsha Fitzalan, she starred in The New Statesman, Being Julia, Poirot and Midsomer Murders.

She is now retired and lives with her husband Nick, helping to look after her nine grandchildren.

The association’s annual meeting will be held at Hambleden village hall on March 23 at 8pm. Guest speaker Maria Spink will talk about regenerative farming.

The new president will host a drinks party for association members and their guests at her home at Lower Woodend Farm in Fawley on June 27.

The Henley Farm & Country Show will be held at the Henley Showground in Hambleden on Saturday, September 12.