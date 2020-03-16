Monday, 16 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tokyo on Thames

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley is organising a series of indoor rowing classes to celebrate the Olympics in Tokyo.

These will be held at the venue in Mill Meadows from Saturday, April 4 to Sunday, April 19.

The sessions will be run by fitness professionals for a maximum of 12 people. Participants will be able to use indoor rowing machines to complete a variety of distances and courses are available to book through the museum’s website.

It will also hold a rowing competition for adults and teenagers on Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12. This will comprise a variety of race distances from 500m upwards and there will also be relays and team races.

Helen Cook, head of learning at the museum, said it wanted more people to be active ahead of the Olympics. She said: “We’re encouraging teams from businesses, schools, clubs and charities and people from all kinds of places to get together with friends and take part.”

The museum is also holding a “digital row” whereby people are encouraged to record the distances they row on gym machines and upload them to a website. The distances will then be added together with the aim of collectively reaching 9,582km, the distance from Henley to Tokyo.

To take part, visit rowthedistance.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33