Tokyo on Thames

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley is organising a series of indoor rowing classes to celebrate the Olympics in Tokyo.

These will be held at the venue in Mill Meadows from Saturday, April 4 to Sunday, April 19.

The sessions will be run by fitness professionals for a maximum of 12 people. Participants will be able to use indoor rowing machines to complete a variety of distances and courses are available to book through the museum’s website.

It will also hold a rowing competition for adults and teenagers on Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12. This will comprise a variety of race distances from 500m upwards and there will also be relays and team races.

Helen Cook, head of learning at the museum, said it wanted more people to be active ahead of the Olympics. She said: “We’re encouraging teams from businesses, schools, clubs and charities and people from all kinds of places to get together with friends and take part.”

The museum is also holding a “digital row” whereby people are encouraged to record the distances they row on gym machines and upload them to a website. The distances will then be added together with the aim of collectively reaching 9,582km, the distance from Henley to Tokyo.

To take part, visit rowthedistance.com