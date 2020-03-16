All aboard for flotilla

ENTRIES are open for the floral flotilla at the Chelsea Fringe Henley festival.

The parade of boats will be part of the sixth annual festival and will start at the Mill Meadows moorings at 2pm on May 24.

The alternative gardening festival will involve events in and around the town from May 16 to 24.

The traditional flotilla marks the end of the event, parading upstream to Marsh Lock and Phyllis Court and then back to Mill Meadows for 4pm.

There will then be a chance to enjoy a picnic in your boat or on the bank of the Thames.

It is free to enter the event and boating enthusiasts are being asked to decorate their vessels to the horticultural theme.

You must register your craft prior to the event. If you are interested in taking part, visit chelseafringe.com to complete an entry form or email victoria.newton@

btinternet.com