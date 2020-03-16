World Book Day 2020: St Mary’s Primary School, Henley

CHILDREN at St Mary’s School in Henley came in wearing pyjamas to celebrate World Book Day.

The event was themed around bedtime stories and each pupil brought in their favourite book to share with their friends. Pupils in the nursery enjoyed a storytelling session in which they lay down while a story was read to them.

Other activities included a “poetry slam” where pupils improvised verse on the spot as well as a poetry writing competition and a literary quiz.

A spokeswoman said: “It’s been brilliant – the children really enjoyed it and love the fact that teachers are embracing it and wearing their own pyjamas as well. They’re full of energy and excitement.”