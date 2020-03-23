Monday, 23 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sales appeal

THE Ways and Means Trust in Peppard is looking for volunteers to sell cakes.

The charity, which provides support and vocational training to adults with physical and learning disabilities or mental health issues, raises money by selling cakes at the tea kiosk in Caversham Court Gardens.

To volunteer, call (01491) 628 933.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33