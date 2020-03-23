Sales appeal

LAVATORY humour is clearly a hit among gardening ... [more]
Monday, 23 March 2020
THE Ways and Means Trust in Peppard is looking for volunteers to sell cakes.
The charity, which provides support and vocational training to adults with physical and learning disabilities or mental health issues, raises money by selling cakes at the tea kiosk in Caversham Court Gardens.
To volunteer, call (01491) 628 933.
23 March 2020
More News:
Former offices to become village’s community cafe
PLANS to turn an empty business unit in Wargrave ... [more]
POLL: Have your say