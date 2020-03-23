Easter song

LAVATORY humour is clearly a hit among gardening ... [more]
Monday, 23 March 2020
AN Easter concert will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on Sunday, April 5 starting at 7pm.
It will feature performers from Twyford Singers and will be overseen by musical director Helen Styles.
Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s and are available at www.ticket
source.co.uk/twyford-singers
They can also be bought on the night for £12 and £6.
