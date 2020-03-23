Monday, 23 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Easter song

AN Easter concert will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on Sunday, April 5 starting at 7pm.

It will feature performers from Twyford Singers and will be overseen by musical director Helen Styles.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s and are available at www.ticket
source.co.uk/twyford-singers

They can also be bought on the night for £12 and £6.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33