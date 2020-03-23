Monday, 23 March 2020

Art lectures

A SERIES of art lectures are to be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargave.

The six-week course will be delivered by tutor Dalila Castelijn, a university lecturer, and will explore the hidden treasurers of some of London’s smaller art galleries.

It will be held in the Hannen Room from 10am to noon every Thursday from April 30 to June 4.

The course is part of the Henley branch of the Workers’ Educational Association and costs £54.

For more information, call 07738 857228 or email pbeilbysmith@btinternet.com

