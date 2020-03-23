LAVATORY humour is clearly a hit among gardening ... [more]
Monday, 23 March 2020
TWO new classes have been introduced in the flower and produce section of Remenham Fayre, which will take place on September 6.
They are for the largest marrow and the tallest sunflower, so seeds need to be planted soon.
For more information, visit www.remenhamparish.org.uk
23 March 2020
More News:
Former offices to become village’s community cafe
PLANS to turn an empty business unit in Wargrave ... [more]
POLL: Have your say