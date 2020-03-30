VE Day event could move

THE organisers of Wargrave’s VE Day celebrations say it could be postponed due to the coronavirus.

A street party is due to take place on Mill Green from 12.30pm to 4pm on May 8 to celebrate 75 years since the end of war in Europe.

The event, organised by the Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion, is sold out, with more than 1,100 tickets purchased.

A spokesman said: “We do not want to cancel, but it is looking increasingly likely that this will now have to be postponed.

“We have incurred some costs in setting up this event and for the moment propose to hold your ticket money against a future celebration.”

Organisers say they have tried to contact all who have bought tickets. If you haven’t heard from them, email tickets@pursuitnha

.com