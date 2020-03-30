Bike ride postponed

A CHARITY bike ride in Sonning Common has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Your Bike was due to take place on Sunday, starting at the village primary school off Grove Road.

However, organisers have now postponed the event to Sunday, September 20 to help prevent the virus from spreading.

Those who have already registered do not need to do so again for the rescheduled event.

This year’s proceeds will go to the community first responders, the primary school and the Ways and Means Trust’s Greenshoots project, which trains people with physical and learning difficulties or mental illness.

Last year, about 500 people took part in the ride and set off from the school on a signposted circuit of either six, 12 or 20 miles though the surrounding countryside.