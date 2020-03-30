£350 made at prayer day service

A CHURCH service in Peppard to mark the World Day of Prayer raised £350.

The money will be used to support international charity projects such as Mission without Borders, which helps people in Eastern Europe break away from the cycle of poverty.

The service, which was written by Christian women in Zimbabwe, took place at Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road at the same time as churches around the world.

It was attended by about 40 people from the congregations of Christ the King Church and St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sonning Common, St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End, St John the Evangelist in Stoke Row, Stoke Row Chapel and All Saints’ Church in Peppard.

About 30 people performed Zimbabwean songs called Fulfil your Promise and Jesus the Rock as part of an ecumenical choir. The congregation prayed for Zimbabwe and its people.

Val Jefferies, a member of the Peppard and District World Day of Prayer organising committee, said: “The service is always quite moving and thought-provoking and you always come away knowing more.

“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed it and the feedback has been wonderful.”