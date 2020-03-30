Gardeners get together to swap veg seeds and chat

ABOUT 50 people attended a seed swap in Sonning Common.

The event took place at the

Heath & Watkins hardware shop in Wood Lane.

Visitors exchanged runner beans, peas, cabbage and luffa seeds, among others.

Some also swapped heritage seeds comprising varieties of squash and runner beans.

Villager Sally Palmer provided tea, coffee and cake and there was hand sanitiser for people concerned about the spread of the coronavirus to clean their hands.

The event was in aid of Garden Organic’s heritage seed library, which works to conserve rare vegetable varieties, and the Greenshoots nursery in Peppard.

The plant nursery, which is based at Manor Farm, is part of the Ways and Means Trust and provides vocational training for adults with physical, learning or mental health issues.

A total of £125 was made and will be divided between the charities. Organiser Jessica Philbrick, who lives in Sonning Common, said: “I went to the Henley seed swap last year and thought it was really good so I decided to try and do one here.

“I just want to encourage people to get out and do some gardening.

“A lot of people brought seeds along. We had hundreds of packs. People chatted about gardening and also told each other about what grows well.

“It was really nice to get people talking to each other and everybody was saying they loved it and really enjoyed themselves. We definitely want to do it again next year.

“It’s not just about growing stuff but about meeting people and everybody knows gardening is good for exercise and health. The more people we can get gardening the better.”

She thanked Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society for providing materials and posters about the event and Sharona Fairweather, who runs the hardware store.

Any leftover seeds were donated to the Greenshoots nursery.