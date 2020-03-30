Monday, 30 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

£350 made at quiz

ABOUT 70 people attended the 27th annual village quiz in Sonning Common.

Eleven teams took part in the event at the village hall in Wood Lane.

The winning team was Two Hoots, which also won last year. It comprised Jeremy Smith, Katherine Lamprell, Alison Smith, Leigh Rawlins, Sue Rawlins and Maddie Smith.

Wishful Thinkers came second and Between the Covers was in third place.

Members of the parent-teacher association from the village primary school ran a bar and raffle and a total of more than £350 was raised.

Organiser Mel White said: “Fun was had by all whether they came first or 11th.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33