£350 made at quiz

ABOUT 70 people attended the 27th annual village quiz in Sonning Common.

Eleven teams took part in the event at the village hall in Wood Lane.

The winning team was Two Hoots, which also won last year. It comprised Jeremy Smith, Katherine Lamprell, Alison Smith, Leigh Rawlins, Sue Rawlins and Maddie Smith.

Wishful Thinkers came second and Between the Covers was in third place.

Members of the parent-teacher association from the village primary school ran a bar and raffle and a total of more than £350 was raised.

Organiser Mel White said: “Fun was had by all whether they came first or 11th.”