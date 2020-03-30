Schools given cash boost by charities

THE Henley Municipal Charities have given £2,500 to Valley Road Primary School in the town.

The money will be used to improve the school’s outdoor play area and pay for a new tunnel and slide.

Charlotte Miles-Kingston, George Thomas and Rev Jeremy Tayler, trustees of the charity, presented a cheque to the school council at a special assembly.

They also gave £250 each to Sabrina McMann, deputy headteacher of Trinity primary, to spend on yoga sessions for pupils and Rachel Gavin, headteacher of Sacred Heart Primary School, for a science day where the children will conduct experiments.

Mrs Miles-Kingston said: “We’re absolutely delighted to support the mental health and physical and emotional wellbeing of these children.”

Tim Coulson, headteacher of Valley Road primary, said: “It’s a fantastic that these charities, which generate their money from people’s generosity, are leaving such a legacy for the children at our school. It will be brilliant for our community because our parents and pupils like to go out there at the end of the school day.”

Left to right, Rachel Gavin, Sabrina McMann, Alexandra Sampson, 11, Harry Alderton, 11, Charlotte Miles-Kingston, George Thomas and Rev Jeremy Tayler