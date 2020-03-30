Steam rally cancelled

THE Woodcote Rally has been cancelled for only the second time in its history.

The trustees of the steam and vintage vehicle event have called it off because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It was due to take place on the usual site between Tidmore Lane and the A4074 on July 11 and 12.

The rally was last cancelled in 2012 when the site was waterlogged. Next year’s event will take place on the weekend of July 10 and 11.

Chairman Peter Solomons said: “We felt that, given the current uncertainty, it might not be possible to guarantee the health and safety of everyone on the field. We regrettably took the decision to cancel the rally before any significant financial commitments had been made.”