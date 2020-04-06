Easter sunrise service online

A SUNRISE church service will be delivered online on Easter Sunday, April 12, starting at 7.30am. The 20-minute outdoor service will be given by Rev Glyn Millington, minister of Christ Church in Henley, and Rev Sam Brewster, who runs Trinity at Four in Henley, and will include Easter hymns and an Easter message. Rev Brewster said: “This is going to be a bizarre Easter Sunday for many in our community and we hope this will be a joyful and united way to start it together. Wanting to be fully above board, I contacted Thames Valley Police, who say the plans are fine as long as maintain the social distancing guidelines, which we will.” To watch the service, visit bit.ly/henleyeastersunrise