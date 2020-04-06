Whole streets join in nationwide applause for NHS

RESIDENTS in Henley and South Oxfordshire showed their appreciation for the NHS by taking part in the national applause evening.

The “Clap For Our Carers” initiative involved people across the country standing outside their homes or opening their windows at 8pm on Thursday last week to applaud healthcare workers.

Organisers hope that this will become a weekly gesture during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiona Print, who is a nurse at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley, took part in the applause with her family in St Mark’s Road.

She works in the rapid access care unit and also does agency work in the intensive care unit at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

Mrs Print said: “It was really lovely. I thought it was really inspiring and great to hear people supporting the NHS.

“It was nice for people to show their appreciation because we have been working under very difficult times. All our neighbours were out as well and so were my friends — it was awesome. My two daughters were working at Tesco and they stopped to take part in the clap.

“Life has changed quite dramatically but NHS staff have to keep going to work every day and work in very stressful conditions. The hospitals are doing all they can to make sure it is safe and to support staff.

“As long as people listen to what the Government is saying we will hopefully come through this soon. I have seen lots of people obeying the new rules and I think most people are recognising the importance of handwashing and social distancing.”

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett took part in the applause outside his home on Elizabeth Road with his wife Dorothy.

He said neighbours were blowing whistles and banging saucepans to show their support and described the noise as “unbelievable”.

Councillor Arlett said: “We went out on to the pavement and it went on for about five minutes. It was like a big celebration, which was quite incredible. It was very inspiring.

“It was all about showing solidarity and our appreciation for what they do. I have used the NHS a number of times and I never complain because they are always there when you need them.”

Peter Moody, former assistant headteacher at Trinity Primary School who lives in Reading Road with his wife Alison, said it was “a beautiful occasion”.

He said: “It was very emotional. We went out into the middle of the road and the cars were beeping their horns and flashing their lights and you could hear this noise all over the place.

“It was fantastic to be a part of that sense of community and being part of that moment to support the NHS in these really difficult and unprecedented times.

“This whole thing is a chance to hit the reset button in our lives and we are going back to appreciating all those things that we don’t appreciate properly and one of those things is the NHS. I think we take it for granted. It is an amazing service.

“The NHS workers are literally putting their lives on the line for us and they are the ones being paid shoddy wages.”

Sarah Cronin said there was also an enthusiastic response in Gainsborough Road, where she lives.

She has four children and her youngest, Joel, who is now six, was in intensive care when he was three weeks old after contracting a virus.

Miss Cronin, who is a self-employed cleaner and dog walker, said: “He was there for five days on a ventilator and they did such a wonderful job with him. They work very hard for little reward in their pay packet. Now they are putting themselves and their families at a certain level of risk to help us.

“The neighbours were all out. There was noise throughout the estate and you could hear the cheers, claps and whistling in the distance.”