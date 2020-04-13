Schools sign up for series of children’s expeditions

THE founder of a cross-country race for children says his latest scheme will unite the community when the coronavirus outbreak is over.

Stephen Lamacraft, who organises the annual Children’s Challenge on the Culden Faw estate near Hambleden, is launching a network of “expedition societies” which will host treks, outdoor activities and skills workshops for primary schools.

Shiplake primary, which his four children attend, has signed up alongside the Robert Piggott junior and infant schools in Wargrave, Nettlebed Community School, Peppard, Sonning Common and Crazies Hill primaries and the independent Rupert House and St Mary’s schools in Henley.

Mr Lamacraft, 42, hopes the town’s five state primaries will follow and is seeking corporate sponsors to subsidise the scheme.

Parents will pay for their whole family to enjoy hikes in the Peak District, Exmoor, the Brecon Beacons, the Wye valley and other destinations. These will include activities such as rock climbing, abseiling and canoeing, all supervised by professional instructors.

There will also be classes on topics such as healthy eating, positive thinking and first aid and there is financial help for those on free school meals.

Some activities will just be for one school while others would mix families from two or more, helping the children to forge links before they meet again at secondary school.

The schools pay nothing and Mr Lamacraft will visit to demonstrate equipment such as climbing harnesses and ice axes.

The scheme should help them achieve favourable Ofsted reports as they are judged on building pupils’ character and working with neighbouring schools.

More than 300 people were due to take part in the first expeditions, a hike across Exmoor in May and another in the Peak District in June, but these have been cancelled because of the global pandemic.

Mr Lamacraft, a former investment fund manager who lives in Northfield Avenue, Shiplake, has refunded everyone’s money and promised to reschedule the trips.

He said: “We’ve had no choice with the ban on gatherings but it’s the right thing to do in these difficult times. People are disappointed, of course, but I’ve had loads of messages asking when the new dates are.

“When this period of isolation ends, there will be huge demand for bringing people closer together.

“We’ve seen so many examples of people helping each other recently and this will be a chance to keep that community spirit going.”

Mr Lamacraft, who started the Children’s Challenge in 2017 and now runs it full-time, came up with his latest scheme after arranging several one-off treks which raised tens of thousands for charity.

These included a hike up Pen Y Fan, the highest mountain in South Wales, involving 50 pupils from Trinity Primary School in Henley and Shiplake primary, and a 21km trek across Exmoor for about 70 children from Trinity, Shiplake and the Piggott schools.

These were first held in 2018, a year after Mr Lamacraft and family friend Tom Cary climbed Ben Nevis, the tallest peak in Britain, with their seven-year-old sons Alexander and Alfred.

Mr Lamacraft said: “Children always love walking together and it’s a chance for the parents to socialise. It feels like a real accomplishment getting your kids to the top of the hill rather than just doing it with friends. However, the old model didn’t allow the schools to get the benefit.

“They don’t have the resources to organise these activities but if they’re up for taking part, they can take ownership by setting up their own web page and newsletters. It’s very much ‘their’ expedition and it helps families get to know each other better.

“There’s no better way to bond than to go up the Brecons for five or six hours in winds of 60mph, then enjoy a few beers by a wood-burning stove. You feel closer to people when you’ve shared a testing but enjoyable experience.

“If children go hiking with just their own family, they might complain about being cold, tired and hungry. Being in a large group with their friends gives them the confidence to push themselves.

“The trips will give the children a solid foundation as they become more independent and will be good experience for future challenges like the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. They could also tie in with subjects like geography as there are fascinating rock formations in the Peak District and pupils could learn about them before they go.

“We’re thankful to every school which is taking part as they’re giving their pupils some wonderful memories in their formative years.”