Twenty-four bags of litter collected in one hour

VOLUNTEERS collected 24 bags of rubbish during the annual litter pick in Bix and the Assendons last month.

Eight residents of Middle Assendon filled eight bags of rubbish, six residents in Lower Assendon filled eight bags, while 21 residents of Bix collected 10 bags of rubbish in just one hour.

Pictured are the volunteers in Middle Assendon and, below, some of the volunteers in Bix.