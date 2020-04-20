How to take better pictures on your phone

Children kept busy with Easter activities available online
Monday, 20 April 2020
TWO photographers gave a talk to members of the Creative Duck networking group for creative businesses.
Charlotte Snowden and Scarlet Page, who are based in Henley, have each been working in the industry for 25 years. More than 30 people attended the event at the Bull on Bell Street pub in Henley.
Ms Snowden gave photography tips for smart phone users. She also talked about how to compose photographs, depth of field and lighting. Ms Page showed how to edit images in a free app from Google called Snapseed.
