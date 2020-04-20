No Little Welly

Children kept busy with Easter activities available online
CHILDREN from the Sonning Common area completed ... [more]
Monday, 20 April 2020
AN obstacle course event for children has been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Little Welly was due to be held on Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7 at the Henley Showground, off the A4155 Marlow Road.
All ticket holders for this year’s event will have their entries rolled over to next year.
20 April 2020
