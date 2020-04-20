Outdoor swim axed

THIS year’s Henley Classic swim has been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The event, which is organised by Henley Swim, was due to take place on Sunday, June 28.

It is an upstream race of 2.1km, which follows the Henley Royal Regatta course and is open to competitors aged 14 and over.

Henley Swim said it was hoping its other events would go ahead as planned. These include the Outdoor Swimmer Henley Swim Festival (July 12), the Club to Pub swim from Henley Rowing Club to the Angel on the Bridge (July 25) and the Thames Marathon from Henley to Marlow (August 16).

Co-founders Jeremy Laming and Tom Kean said: “Those who have already registered for the Classic will receive an email from us, outlining the options available. Please stay safe and we thank you for your ongoing support.

“At some point this will be over and we can all get back to doing what we love, swimming outside.”