Art show called off

THIS year’s Nettlebed Art and Crafts Show has been cancelled.

Although the event was not due to be held until August 1 and 2, organisers said they felt it was best to make an early decision and prioritise the health of the community.

Susan Byers, treasurer of the Nettlebed Arts Society, said: “Our primary role is to organise the show. We usually start at the beginning of April and we felt that even though the show is a long way off, it was better to make a decision.

“It takes a lot of time to organise it and although a lot of that can be done by email, it seemed silly because so many of us have underlying health problems and we are being encouraged to stay isolated.

“We are very sad about it but we hope people will understand. We have been contacting artists and I think a lot of them are glad we have taken early action.

“We would like to thank all those who support us by advertising in our catalogue and we apologise to all those charities and groups to whom we usually make a donation. Hopefully all will be back to normal next year.”