Children kept busy with Easter activities available online

CHILDREN from the Sonning Common area completed online activities run by the Active Leaders programme.

There was due to be four days of fun on the field behind Kidmore End war memorial hall, off Reades Lane, over the Easter holidays but this was cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Instead the programme is now being delivered online and children can visit its website to take part in a new activity each day.

More than 700 people in 10 countries have downloaded activities from the website, which include physical challenges, creative projects and brain teasers. About 6,000 people have visited the programme’s Facebook page.

All activities can be completed indoors or in the garden regardless of the amount of space or equipment.

Megan Ashley, eight, and her sister Bella, five, from Peppard, have completed several actitivies already. The pair, who attend Sonning Common Primary School, have built a mini golf course, a den in their lounge and a “moss man” in the garden.

Organiser Amanda Watkins-Cooke said she wanted to help children keep busy at home and have fun during the lockdown.

She said: “The opportunity to hear positive, happy stories from children and their families has lifted everyone’s spirits.”

Penny Snowden, who founded the programme, said: “We hope this goes a little way towards helping people get through the current situation and supports all those who are working on the frontline and who are unable to be on holiday with their families over Easter.

“We thank them all from the bottom of our hearts.”

The Active Leaders programme teaches young people leadership and employability skills through running activities and events.

For more information, visit www.activeleaders.co.uk/daily-activities