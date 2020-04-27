Monday, 27 April 2020

Regatta off

THE biennial Sonning Regatta has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was due to take place on May 23 on the Oxfordshire bank of the Thames opposite Reading Blue Coat School’s boathouse.

The event, which first took place in the Victorian era, was to signal the start of Sonning Festival.

Organisers are working to reschedule it for next year.

