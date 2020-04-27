Regatta off

Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
A FAMILY in Sonning Common have used a laser to ... [more]
Monday, 27 April 2020
THE biennial Sonning Regatta has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was due to take place on May 23 on the Oxfordshire bank of the Thames opposite Reading Blue Coat School’s boathouse.
The event, which first took place in the Victorian era, was to signal the start of Sonning Festival.
Organisers are working to reschedule it for next year.
27 April 2020
More News:
Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
A FAMILY in Sonning Common have used a laser to ... [more]
Restaurant may temporarily be closed but its takeaway delivers in every sense
ITS doors may be shut to diners for the time ... [more]
Children kept busy with Easter activities available online
CHILDREN from the Sonning Common area completed ... [more]
POLL: Have your say