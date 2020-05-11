Monday, 11 May 2020

Dancing in street for NHS

A BUS was briefly held up in Sonning Common on Thursday evening last week when some villagers took part in the Clap for Carers event with more enthusiasm than usual. About 10 people joined a flash mob dance in Kennylands Road as neighbours applauded and banged pots and pans while maintaining an appropriate social distance. The pink 25 Reading Buses service had to wait for about a minute while the dancers completed their routine in the middle of the road. Amanda Watkins-Cooke, who was among the participants, said it was “great fun”.

