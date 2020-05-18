Monday, 18 May 2020

Vital war supplier

A SONNING Common compnay will feature in a new book about VE Day. 

Johnson Matthey’s contribution to the war effort will be recorded in VE Day 75, which will be published by the armed forces charity SSAFA.

The science and chemicals company supplied materials for use in factories and by troops overseas, including more than 15,000 pieces of platinum laboratory apparatus for munitions factories, components for protecting electrical and radio apparatus at sea and silver nitrate for use in desalination kits.

