Vital war supplier

John Methold — June 8, 1930 to April 21, 2020
ONE of Berkshire’s leading sports figures has ... [more]
Monday, 18 May 2020
A SONNING Common compnay will feature in a new book about VE Day.
Johnson Matthey’s contribution to the war effort will be recorded in VE Day 75, which will be published by the armed forces charity SSAFA.
The science and chemicals company supplied materials for use in factories and by troops overseas, including more than 15,000 pieces of platinum laboratory apparatus for munitions factories, components for protecting electrical and radio apparatus at sea and silver nitrate for use in desalination kits.
18 May 2020
More News:
John Methold — June 8, 1930 to April 21, 2020
ONE of Berkshire’s leading sports figures has ... [more]
Fear of more development due to ‘vintage’ local plan
THE housing development blueprint for South ... [more]
POLL: Have your say