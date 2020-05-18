Monday, 18 May 2020

Run delayed

THIS year’s Chiltern Vintage Tractor run will take place in the autumn, as long as it is safe to do so.

The annual event, which raises money for Thames Valley Air Ambulance, was due to take place on Sunday but has been moved to September 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Organiser Gary Anderson said: “If Government advice prevents us in September then we shall adjourn and focus our attention on our next run on Sunday, May 16, 20201.”

