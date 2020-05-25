Monday, 25 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Composer talk

GARSINGTON Opera and the Royal Philharmonic Society have organised a virtual talk to celebrate Beethoven.

It will take place on YouTube from 6pm on Tuesday and will also feature a small performance.

An expert panel comprising writer and journalist Jessica Duchen, artistic director Douglas Boyd, pianist and academic David Owen Norris, tenor Toby Spence and composer Freya Waley-Cohen will examine the German composer’s legacy 250 years since his birth.

To view it live or on demand, visit https://bit.ly/2ze8E9N

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33