Composer talk

£3.7m fund to mitigate ugly rail gantries
CAMPAIGNERS in the Goring area hope to claim a ... [more]
Monday, 25 May 2020
GARSINGTON Opera and the Royal Philharmonic Society have organised a virtual talk to celebrate Beethoven.
It will take place on YouTube from 6pm on Tuesday and will also feature a small performance.
An expert panel comprising writer and journalist Jessica Duchen, artistic director Douglas Boyd, pianist and academic David Owen Norris, tenor Toby Spence and composer Freya Waley-Cohen will examine the German composer’s legacy 250 years since his birth.
To view it live or on demand, visit https://bit.ly/2ze8E9N
Restaurant may temporarily be closed but its takeaway delivers in every sense
ITS doors may be shut to diners for the time ... [more]
