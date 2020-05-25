Composer talk

GARSINGTON Opera and the Royal Philharmonic Society have organised a virtual talk to celebrate Beethoven.

It will take place on YouTube from 6pm on Tuesday and will also feature a small performance.

An expert panel comprising writer and journalist Jessica Duchen, artistic director Douglas Boyd, pianist and academic David Owen Norris, tenor Toby Spence and composer Freya Waley-Cohen will examine the German composer’s legacy 250 years since his birth.

To view it live or on demand, visit https://bit.ly/2ze8E9N