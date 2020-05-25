Festival to go online

THE Reading Fringe Festival will return this summer in a new digital format after receiving emergency funding from Arts Council England.

Organisers plan to hold about 30 events July 17 to 26 and the majority will be available free or in return for a donation.

International theatre and dance project Love, Sex & Zombies, led by Fiona Leonar, who curated the Dusseldorf strand of last year’s fringe, will explore connection in a post-apocalyptic world.

There will also be an interactive story for families by Helen Eastman, whose theatre credits include Bicycle Boy, In The Night Garden Live and Alby the Penguin Saves Christmas, in partnership with TimeTrap Escape Rooms.

The rest of the programme will be announced next month.

Festival director Zsuzsi Lindsay said: “We are all about trying new things and making culture as accessible as possible, so we are really excited to be doing both this year with a digital fringe.

“The health of our audience, artists and team is paramount so we are delighted that the arts council support allows us to continue to showcase local, national and international talent while respecting guidelines.

“We’ve prided ourselves on bringing top performances right to where people are, from an orchestra playing at the station to a puppet bus on Broad Street, so to have the chance to deliver a festival right into homes and personal devices is a real privilege.”

For more information, visit www.readingfringe

festival.co.uk