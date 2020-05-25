Films for the elderly

A SUPPORT group in Henley is making films to entertain residents isolating in the care homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Henley Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group is looking for people to feature in the short videos and to work with BBC journalist Sophie Van Brugen to produce them.

Each film will be personalised for each care home by Mayor Ken Arlett.

Emma Taylor, a member of the group, said: “People in care homes are not able to have even socially distanced visits from family or friends so may be feeling quite isolated.

“We are looking for adults and children who can film a short act, whether singing, dancing, a comedy or magic act, or even some drama. We hope to have a good mix of different acts.”

For more information, visit www.henleymutualaid.org.uk