Alone but together

WARGRAVE Runners are asking villagers to run 5km.

Members of the club have been keeping up with their excercise during the coronavirus lockdown and would like to see more people join in.

The annual Wargrave charity five-mile road run and accompanying fun run, which were due to take place on June 7, have been

cancelled. Instead, the club is encouraging people to complete the run individually and respect social distancing.

In order to help, Wargrave Runners have created a route for people to follow.

They should start at Wargrave Manor and turn right after 225m into Highfield Lane before taking an anti-clockwise route through Crazies Hill.

After following Highfield Lane to the end at Holly Cross, turn left on to Hatch Gate Lane and again on to Crazies Hill, which will take you past the Horns pub. Then follow the road back to Wargrave and finish opposite the gates to Wargrave Manor.

Runners are invited to send their results to 5k@Wargrave

Runners.org.uk