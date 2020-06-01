Now you can take virtual tour of college

THE Henley College held its first virtual information event and tour via Zoom.

This featured guest speaker Alistair Wildman, senior vice-president at American tech gaint Cisco.

He spoke about industrial placements and the partnership the company is developing with the college.

Former student and University of Cambridge undergraduate Freya Ruparel, current A-level student Amrit Kaur and performing arts student Joe Gater all spoke about the college.

Triston Arnison, head of faculty for business, humanities and languages, talked about its history and origins and the principles that guide all teaching and learning.

He also explained how staff are teaching on Microsoft Teams and preparing students for employment.

Dr Julian Brinsford, head of science, technology and media, talked about student destinations at universities in the UK and abroad.

He also outlined degree and apprenticeship opportunities with companies such as Rolls Royce, Microsoft and Formula 1.

Dr Brinsford showcased aerial footage of the college campuses, which was shot during the lockdown, alongside a preview of the new virtual tour.

Kathryn Mogford, head of student services, discussed the support available for students, including personal tutors, pastoral support and Otis, the college’s welfare dog.

Principal and chief executive Satwant Deol said the college continued to provide quality education despite the challenges imposed by the coronavirus crisis.

She said: “I am so proud of all our staff at The Henley College who have risen to the challenge of remote learning magnificently.

“They have truly adapted in such a short space of time, which is evident by our extensive use of Microsoft Teams, helping students prepare for a whole new way of working.”

To view the virtual tour, visit www.henleycol.ac.uk/

about/virtual-tour