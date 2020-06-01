Monday, 01 June 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Now you can take virtual tour of college

THE Henley College held its first virtual information event and tour via Zoom.

This featured guest speaker Alistair Wildman, senior vice-president at American tech gaint Cisco.

He spoke about industrial placements and the partnership the company is developing with the college.

Former student and University of Cambridge undergraduate Freya Ruparel, current A-level student Amrit Kaur and performing arts student Joe Gater all spoke about the college.

Triston Arnison, head of faculty for business, humanities and languages, talked about its history and origins and the principles that guide all teaching and learning. 

He also explained how staff are teaching on Microsoft Teams and preparing students for employment.

Dr Julian Brinsford, head of science, technology and media, talked about student destinations at universities in the UK and abroad.

He also outlined degree and apprenticeship opportunities with companies such as Rolls Royce, Microsoft and Formula 1.

Dr Brinsford showcased aerial footage of the college campuses, which was shot during the lockdown, alongside a preview of the new virtual tour.

Kathryn Mogford, head of student services, discussed the support available for students, including personal tutors, pastoral support and Otis, the college’s welfare dog.

Principal and chief executive Satwant Deol said the college continued to provide quality education despite the challenges imposed by the coronavirus crisis.

She said: “I am so proud of all our staff at The Henley College who have risen to the challenge of remote learning magnificently.

“They have truly adapted in such a short space of time, which is evident by our extensive use of Microsoft Teams, helping students prepare for a whole new way of working.”

To view the virtual tour, visit www.henleycol.ac.uk/
about/virtual-tour

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33