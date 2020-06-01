Non-essential traders allowed back in open-air markets

TRADERS at the Henley open-air markets will be able to sell non-essential items from next week.

It comes after the Government announced its latest plans to ease the coronavirus lockdown.

The markets were scaled back in March in line with the order to close non-essential shops. Only businesses that sell food were allowed to remain.

But from Monday traders selling jewellery and craft goods can return to Falaise Sqaure. Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “We’re very pleased that they will obviously be able to resume their trading and this is very important for Henley.

“Our main concern is public safety. That has got to be the main priority and we certainly don’t want this to restart before they are ready.”

At the moment a one-way system protects customers from each other when they visit the fruit and vegetable stalls but market

co-ordinator Nicci Taylor is assessing how other traders can reduce the risk of infection.

Mr Jacklin-Edward said: “The Government has said we can expand and bring back all stores from Monday and we’re looking to do this but we obviously want to make sure that whatever stalls we do have are not too crowded and people can observe good social distancing. If we have more stalls space is at more of a premium. It will depend on how many want to return. Risk assessments will need to be done so all the bsuinesses are aware of what they need to be doing. It’s really about looking at the configuration of the markets and how the stalls are laid out so there’s space between them for people to queue.”

Car showrooms can also re-open from Monday under the same easing of restrictions.