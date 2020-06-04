Show called off due to coronavirus

BINFIELD Heath Flower Show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual show was due to be held in the field opposite Holmwood in Shiplake Row on August 29.

However, the committee held a special meeting on Monday and decided it would not be possible to go ahead this year due to the need for people to social distance.

TV cook and presenter Mary Berry, who lives in Henley, was due to open the show and had accepted an invitation to judge cakes in the produce tent.

Show chairwoman Evelyn McQuater said: “This is the biggest annual event in the village and a large committee puts several months into planning and organising it.

“We have left it as long as we can before taking the decision to cancel.

“The show is really important to so many people locally and it would have been such a happy event to hold, especially this year.

“Our special guest, Mary Berry, had been invited to open the show and judge the baking entries. It was so kind of her to agree to come and play a part but that’s now not possible.

“Only very few people will recall the last time this show was cancelled — it takes something as dramatic as a world war or coronavirus to stop the flower show happening.”

The show, which has been running for more than 70 years, has a range of entertainment for all ages, including live music, tractor rides, a classic car show, animal exhibitions and face painting.

Organisers hope it will return on August 28 next year. If you are interested in volunteering, call Mrs McQuater on 07912 619970 or email evelynmcquater@hotmail.co.uk

• The Binfield Heath Village Society committee has cancelled its summer village day on the recreation ground.