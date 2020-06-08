Happy 100th birthday, house

A FAMILY held a 100th birthday party for their home, which was one of the first to be constructed as part of a national housebuilding programme after the First World War.

Rob and Nicola Whittle and their two children have lived at No 2 The Maltsters Cottages in Rotherfield Greys for 15 years and have always been interested in the history of the house, which is one of four in a terrace.

They had hoped to hold a party with their neighbours but had to tone down the celebrations because of the need to social distance.

The Whittles moved to the village from Henley shortly before the birth of their second child, Francesca.

The previous owner Rita Ovendon had left them a potted history of the cottages, which sparked their interest.

The terrace, which is situated next to the Maltsters Arms pub, was the first to be built in Oxfordshire using public money and was designed to house the heroes of wartime.

Each house cost £1,400 and to this day they have no mains sewage.

Mrs Whittle said: “Rita, who was here for about 40 years before us, used to work at the Sue Ryder hospice and has sadly died since.

“She left us two pages of A4 and it was a short history by a man called Brian Read, of St Mark’s Road, Henley. I don’t know if he is still alive.

“It gave us an idea of the history of the house and it was really nice to have it on our arrival.”

Mrs Whittle, 48, a project manager for the Environment Agency, and her husband, a director for Ensafe, an environmental consultancy firm, used to live in Harpsden Road, Henley, with their first daughter Eleanor, who is now 17 and a pupil at Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School in Marlow.

They decided to move to a bigger house just before the arrival of Francesca, who is now 14 and attends Gillotts School in Henley.

Mrs Whittle said: “We needed somewhere a little bigger. Our old house was a Victorian terrace with a tiny second bedroom and I wanted a big garden because I love gardening.

“We looked at the surrounding villages and we knew about Rotherfield Greys because we had cycled and walked around there.

“We found this house and moved in when I was heavily pregnant with Francesca. It is a nice community with the pub, the church and the cricket pitch.”

Mr Whittle, 54, said: “We fell in love with it straight away. It is quite quirky in the way it has been designed.

“When we moved in Rita’s husband Pat had passed away. He used to be a farm labourer and ended up working at Greys Court as a gardener and we have two wisteria in our back garden, which are cuttings from Greys Court.

“The houses were built just after the end of the war to a very high standard. They were originally built as council houses for people living in the village and there is a great sense of history to them.

“There are some lovely little touches on the brickwork and the gardens are very big. They are about 140ft long.

“We have made some improvements but the house is basically still as it was 100 years ago. When we moved in, the original kitchen and larder were still there.

“The outside loo had been removed and because there were lots of tiny little rooms downstairs we knocked through and turned it into a kitchen and added a utility room and a little porch on the front. We have tried to use reclaimed tiles and bricks as much as possible so that it all blends in.”

Mrs Whittle added: “We made sure that we haven’t changed the look of it. We have extended it as much as we can to accommodate our family but we have tried to keep the history.

“It is brick and it has cavity walls, which were really innovative in 1920. We think the tiles on the roof are the ones that were originally put on 100 years ago.

“There is also a really lovely potting shed in our garden, which we share with No.3.”

The house, which is now worth around £500,000, was originally supposed to cost of £500 and there was much debate at the time about spending public money in this way.

The terrace was built to address the housing shortage after the war in response to prime minister David Lloyd George’s promise to make Britain “a fit country for heroes”.

In 1919, Parliament passed the Housing Act, which promised government subsidies to build 500,000 houses in three years.

However, funding had to be cut as the economy struggled post-war and only 213,000 homes were completed.

The land to build the terrace was sourced thanks Sir Paul Makins, who gave Rotherfield Court to be used as a convalescent hospital for officers suffering from shell shock in 1921. The project was carried out with the help of Henley Rural District Council and Harry Burr, who was chairman of the housing committee.

There were no mains services available at the time and water for the construction was sourced from the village well.

On the evening of May 27, 1920, a ceremony was held at The Maltsters Cottages, where a large number of villagers and local dignitaries gathered to mark the completion.

A commemorative stone, inscribed with the words “H.B., May 27th, 1920” was unveiled to thank Mr Burr for his efforts.

The house is one of only a handful of former council homes in Britain to have a commemoration stone built into the front wall.

The architect, Conrad Willcocks of Reading, also presented Mr Burr with a silver trowel with an ivory handle, on which was inscribed: “Presented to Harry Burr, Esq., at the laying of the foundation of the first cottage built by the Henley Rural District Council under the National Housing Scheme at Rotherfield Greys, Oxfordshire, 27th May, 1920.”

The Henley Standard report of the time stated: “Sir Paul recognised the great need there was for cottage accommodation and... he offered Mr Harry Burr (the energetic chairman of the housing committee) the money wherewith to purchase a site and, needless to say the offer, having been reported to the council, was most gratefully accepted. In 1913, the Henley Rural District Council, alive to the necessities of Rotherfield Greys, held an inquiry at Witheridge Hill into the shortage of cottages and decided to take steps and use its then very limited powers to improve matters and, if necessary, build cottages.

“Then the war broke out and put an end to that scheme.

“Early in 1919, when the war looked like petering out, the council adopted a plan for the improvement of the roads with the view at the same time of helping the housing question.”

The principle aim was to house roadmen and possibly disabled soldiers and several landowners were willing to help.

The article continued: “It was to one of them — Sir Paul Makins — they were indebted for the very site on which they were now assembled.

“It was not his land but he most wisely put a sum of money at the disposal of the council to purchase the best site obtainable.”

Mrs Whittle, who chairs the village telephone box restoration committee and is on the Rotherfield Greys fete committee, had emailed her neighbours about the centenary and suggested having a party.

She said: “It was a little bit of a letdown because of us being in lockdown. We are friendly with all of our neighbours and we were hoping to have a party.

“Instead, we celebrated individually and chatted about who had lived in each of the houses in the past and toasted our houses.

“We didn’t get to have a big street party but we put bunting up, raised a glass and had a chat over the fence while reminiscing.”

Mr Whittle said: “It is a great house and we are very privileged to live here and to live in this area with a lovely community and the countryside — you couldn’t really ask for much more, to be honest.”

His wife added: “There was an article in the Times which had Rotherfield Greys as the third-most expensive village in the country to live in based on the average house price.

“It makes us laugh because we probably live in the least expensive house in the village.”