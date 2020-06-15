Church junior choir rehearse virtually during lockdown

MEMBERS of a church choir in Peppard have continued to meet during the coronavirus lockdown by having virtual rehearsals.

All Saints’ Church junior choir holds practices via Zoom at 6.30pm every Thursday, when about 10 of its 12 members usually take part.

They sing hymns including Tell Out, My Soul, Jerusalem and Lord of the Dance, among others, and catch up with each other.

Normally the choir rehearses at convener Rebecca Bell’s house in Blounts Court Road and the church in Church Lane before Sunday services.

Mrs Bell, who has run the choir for 19 years, feared she would lose members once the lockdown ends if the rehearsals did not continue.

She said: “It’s so important otherwise I might lose my little group. I have built it up and it really means a lot to me.

“I’m not ready to throw in the towel yet. We had a few people leaving to go to university and a couple moved to Dubai with their parents so we lost about five of them last year.”

She is pleased the Zoom rehearsals have allowed the group to continue having fun together. Mrs Bell said: “From their point of view it’s fun because they can hear me playing the piano, see me and sing along in time to what I’m playing.

“They make friends they would never have made otherwise and quite often we get them being confirmed together.

“For me there’s a slight time lag and I’m not very good at the tech. It can be a bit noisy and stressful because sometimes they’re behind at slightly different places. But it’s lovely to see all these little squares singing away on the screen.

“It’s great to see them smiling and happy and they want to come online every week. I’ve spoken to the parents and they say ‘we absolutely love what you’re doing’.”

Some of the members have met during the lockdown to perform Ode to Joy as part of the National Youth Orchestra’s pick-me-up singalong, which took place across the country in April. About 10 gathered outside Mrs Bell’s home on VE Day after the Queen’s address and sang We’ll Meet Again for neighbours.

On both occasions Mrs Bell ensured the members observed 2m social distancing.

She said: “It was great. We had a backing track and I led and sang it with them and all the neighbours came out and joined in. We could see everyone’s phone torches twinkling and it was really lovely for the choir. They were really happy to see each other.

“A couple of members from the adult choir joined us and I felt relief to get them all back singing together again. It was just lovely to have a little moment with them. Everybody is really missing it, going to church and doing our hymns.”

Mrs Bell, who teaches singing professionally, is also providing virtual tuition to about 30 pupils from St Andrew’s School in Pangbourne every week and has taught children at the school, where she runs the senior choir, for 14 years. She also runs lessons for private clients.