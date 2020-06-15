Church fete called off due to virus

THIS year’s Caversham Church Fete has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first time the event, held annually at Caversham Court Gardens, has not taken place.

In a statement, the organising committee said: “We have kept the fete under constant review in line with the coronavirus advice.

“We could not hold a major public event while the country remains under restrictions to control the virus.

“We considered a postponement until September but the latest expert advice suggests that would not be possible either.”

Contributions towards the staging of the fete have been returned.

The statement added: “Our desire to provide the biggest community event in Caversham remains undimmed and, as the fete is not possible this year, we hope you will wish to repeat your support next year.”

Meanwhile, the churches of St Peter, St Margaret and St John the Baptist in Caversham Thameside and Mapledurham parish remain closed but are offering online worship.

On Sundays, the 9.30am service from St John the Baptist Church is shown on the CTMParish YouTube channel.

At 10.15am, St Peter’s has morning prayer on Zoom, with various contributors and at 11.15am St Margaret’s has its morning service, Both services are followed by a time to chat.

For more information, visit www.ctmparish.org.uk/

forthcoming-events