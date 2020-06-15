Children given new cameras for wildlife photographs

TWO children were presented with a new camera each after winning a photography competition organised by Henley Lions Club.

Elysia Chilvers, 10, won the wildflower category with her picture of a dandelion clock.

Alex Glen, four, won the wildlife category for his image of a bee on a flowering allium.

He took the picture in his back garden using his mother’s mobile phone.

Both children received a Canon IXUS 185 digital camera, a certificate and an A4 size print of their winning photograph.

The presentations were made by Lions Dave Murray and Ian Forster at the Lions’ garden in Reading Road, Henley.

Mr Forster used a pond net to present the prizes in order to maintain a 2m social distance and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He praised the high standard of all 30 entries to the competition and the “exceptional quality” of the winners’ pictures.