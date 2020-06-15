Black Lives Matter protest in ‘white’ Henley

ABOUT 300 people gathered in Henley on Tuesday to protest in support of Black Lives Matter.

They assembled in Falaise Square carrying placards and banners to show their support for the movement following waves of protests around the world at the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

The black man was pinned to the ground by a white police officer kneeling on his neck before he died. He has since been charged with second degree murder and manslaughter.

The organiser of the demonstration said it aimed to educate people about systemic racism, white privilege, police brutality and Black Lives Matter. There were speeches throughout the afternoon.

Ella Wandless, 21, from Harpsden, began by appealing to the crowd of mainly young people to observe the 2m social distancing rule and to wear masks.

She provided placards for people if they did not have their own with slogans such as “Denying white privilege is a white privilege”, “Denial is ignorance, ignorance is deadly”, “The UK is not innocent”.

Miss Wandless asked the protesters to join her in chanting “Black Lives Matter” to begin the protest.

The participants stood 2m apart on blue crosses which had been marked on the ground.

They faced Hart Street and continued to chant for a minute before pausing and then chanting, “no justice, no peace”.

Drivers in passing cars sounded their horns in a show of support and the crowd cheered.

Miss Wandless invited speakers to use her microphone.

India Holt, 21, from Woodley, said: “This is the fight back now but remember that everyone is fighting an issue somewhere and everyone needs a hand.

“That’s why we’re doing what we’re doing. Don’t be afraid. It’s really important to come and show our support in Henley.”

She talked about witnessing racism when she worked in the town.

Miss Holt said: “There’s a lot of people that made jokes or racist remarks and stuff like that and it has become socially acceptable over time but actually it’s not, especially in a predominantly white culture here in Henley.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re putting education systems into schools to learn about black culture and history. We learn about black history for just a couple of weeks of the year and we’re so heavily involved in our history with the slave trade. We have to take responsibility for the actions that were wrong and tackle racism from a rights perspective.”

Others followed and asked why Henley MP John Howell was not present. The protesters chanted “Where’s John Howell?” and “no justice, no peace”.

They then marched from Falaise Square towards St Mary’s Church and then back on the other side of the road. They waved their placards and chanted “black lives matter” while onlookers applauded.

At 4pm Miss Wandless asked the protesters to take a knee as a gesture against racism for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time Mr Floyd was pinned down before his death.

Everyone remained silent throughout and were joined by Pc Barbara Taylor and three other police officers, who were watching proceedings.

Afterwards everyone applauded and cheered and more speakers were invited to address the crowd.

Shek Sheriff, 25, of Goodall Close, Henley, said: “There’s a lot of people who don’t understand. Just imagine as a white person you go home and watch a movie like Dunkirk, a movie that makes you feel really amazing about yourself and your people.

“And now swap that to a black man going home and having to see a movie about his people from the past and imagine the sadness, pain and anger that most black people feel and the anxiety of coming out every day and facing people.”

Hannah Hughes, 25, who is originally from Binfield Heath, said: “I think maybe there will be some people in this town that don’t understand why this needs to happen here because they think we don’t have an issue with race.

“But that’s partly because it’s such a white community and racism is a lot more complex than that. I think it needs to be part of the conversation. I find it hard to relate to someone who can’t understand this. There’s no way I can understand why someone would not want to be here.”

George Anders, 20, from Henley, said: “I just wanted to show my support and speak up because our voices need to be heard.”

Kanyo Zitha, 19, added: “We’re part of a community that sticks together in this time. I came to show my support because we’re much stronger as a unit. For a small town, I didn’t expect Henley to actually stand up and it shows that people do react when something needs to happen.”

Tristan Arnison, 43, of King’s Road, Henley, attended for his daughter Hermione, four.

He said: “I think as a father to a small daughter, it’s incredibly important for me that she grows up in a world that is for equality and one in which everyone has the same opportunities.

“The idea that she might be at an advantage by virtue that she’s born white is appalling. I grew up in South Africa during the Seventies and Eighties and silence isn’t an option.

“I grew up in a system of institutionalised, government-sanctioned racism. While that’s not the situation we have here today, issues of systemic racism do run deep.

“And it’s especially important in a town like Henley, where we have a remarkable lack of diversity, to make a statement.”

Sophia Rios, 18, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, made a speech about seeing communities coming together at the London protests and challenging racism.

She said: “I come from a mixed family and I’m half Spanish. I’ve heard so many stereotypes about Latino people being drug dealers and when I hear it, it makes me so angry.

“I love that every town is doing something and it’s just great that people can come out and don’t feel embarrassed to stand for what they believe in.”

Charlotte Purchas, 57, from Binfield Heath, praised all the speakers for their bravery and addressed Miss Wandless, saying: “I want to speak to Ella for how amazingly proud I am of her to stick her neck out in an area like Henley and make it possible for other young people to voice their experiences, possibly for the first time.

“ I hope it’s the first of many times and they go forward in life with that courage which they’ve shown today.”

Jessica Bowie, 22, of Peppard, also spoke about how being mixed race could hold her back.

She said: “In two years’ time, I will be a doctor, joining the NHS. I am so proud that one day I will achieve a dream I have had for so long.

“I also feel fear that, despite entering perhaps one of the most diverse organisations in the UK, I will still be 25 per cent more likely to be investigated by our regulatory body than my white colleagues.

“I am more likely to be bullied and less likely to be promoted. To every £1 I earn, my white female colleagues will earn £1.19.

“I am five times more likely to die in childbirth and four times more likely to be detained under the Mental Health Act.

“John Howell says we do not live in a racist country. I say it is easy to dismiss something that has never affected you.”

Towards the end of the protest a man was led away from Falaise Square by Pc Taylor amid chants of “Back Lives Matter” from the protesters and some told him to “f*** off”.

Miss Wandless thanked everyone for attending.

She said: “I sincerely hope for a future where we do not discriminate based on skin colour, where schools teach black history with equal reverence to that of white history and where humanity triumphs over ignorance.”

Mr Howell said he was given little notice about the protest and could not attend because he was speaking in Parliament

He said Mr Floyd’s death had, rightly, sparked outrage across the world and he was pleased to see police officers had been charged.

Mr Howell said he did not accept the UK was a racist country, saying: “On the contrary, the UK is consistently ranked as one of the least racist places to live in Europe.

“I fully admit that we have a long way to go but nevertheless we can’t start equating the UK with the US. It’s a completely different place with a completely different tradition.

“I have always stood up for anti-discrimination and by attacking me they [the protesters] are attacking a friend.”