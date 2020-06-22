Monday, 22 June 2020

Show still on

WOODCOTE’s annual produce show is still set to go ahead on September 12.

Organisers have posted a full list of categories for the event, along with downloadable entry forms, on the Woodcote Village Fete Facebook page.

They say they are optimistic that it can take place, virtually if necessary, and expect to make a final decision next month.

