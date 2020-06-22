Show still on

Vandals damage memorial bench for tragic teenager
A BENCH which commemorates a young man who died ... [more]
Monday, 22 June 2020
WOODCOTE’s annual produce show is still set to go ahead on September 12.
Organisers have posted a full list of categories for the event, along with downloadable entry forms, on the Woodcote Village Fete Facebook page.
They say they are optimistic that it can take place, virtually if necessary, and expect to make a final decision next month.
22 June 2020
More News:
Vandals damage memorial bench for tragic teenager
A BENCH which commemorates a young man who died ... [more]
Couple renew wedding day vows exactly 50 years later
WITHOUT love marriage doesn’t work, but for one ... [more]
POLL: Have your say